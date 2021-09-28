Video: Roberto Firmino scores incredible fourth goal for Liverpool vs Porto

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has scored a remarkable goal against Porto tonight as the Reds run away with their Champions League game in Portugal.

Watch below as the Brazil international passes in from long range after going around the goalkeeper, whose efforts to scramble back and get the ball off the line proved to be in vain…

Firmino hasn’t been at his best for some time for Liverpool, but moments like this serve as a reminder of his quality and why he’s become such a fan-favourite at Anfield down the years.

