Florentino Perez’s words come back to bite him after Sheriff stun Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

In some ways, it’s easy to forget that the whole European Super League episode actually happened, but it’s always fun to look back at it when you consider the recent form from some of those teams who were involved.

Of course, it was touted as something that had to happen because there simply wasn’t enough competition for all of these elite teams, but the reality was that they’ve been terribly run and simply needed to find another source of income from somewhere.

The two biggest Spanish sides are a prime example as they’re largely living off their reputation just now rather than the actual product on the pitch, and Sheriff’s shock 2-1 win at the Bernabeu is the perfect example of why football doesn’t need to be changed.

One of the biggest advocates of the ESL was Florentino Perez as he seemed to indicate that his team needed more competition… maybe tonight will change his viewpoint as this wonderful quote has been remembered on Twitter tonight:

Florentino: "There are Champions League games in the groups that nobody watches, the truth is even I struggle to watch them." — Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) September 28, 2021

If Real were winning every game 6-0 and winning the UCL every year then he might have a point, but it looks like his team need to sort themselves out and find a way to compete at this level before claiming they’re above it.