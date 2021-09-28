Former Italian footballer doesn’t see Brazil as a World Cup contender

Former Italian footballer Franco Baresi no longer sees the Brazilian team with the same brilliance as before.

In Brazil, to film the series “Facing Fate,” the former player interviewed with O Globo (via UOL Esporte) and stated that the current team “is not spectacular.”

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Baresi states that Italy, France, Argentina, Brazil, and Germany are, in his opinion, favorites to win the competition next year.

“I don’t follow much, but I see that maybe this team isn’t one of the most extraordinary, most spectacular. But Brazil always deserves to be respected,” Baresi said.

There’s been plenty of criticism on this team, whether it’s the call-ups, style of play, or a lack of connection with Brazilians. Brazil came off losing the Copa America final this summer to Argentina, and overall, some aren’t seeing this team be as dominant as they should be.

Manager Tite has stated he would like to play against European nations following the conclusion of CONMEBOL’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers; perhaps these fixtures could convince some that Brazil is a serious contender for the tournament next year.