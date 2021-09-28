Liverpool contact agent of Bundesliga contract rebel over potential transfer

Liverpool have reportedly been in contact with the agent of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter over a potential transfer.

The Reds could do with more options in defence next season, and Ginter has shone for much of his career in the Bundesliga, showing that he could be an asset for a bigger club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a fan of the Germany international, according to Todo Fichajes, and there could be an opportunity to sign him on a free next summer as he nears the end of his contract.

Ginter could have a key role to play in this Liverpool squad, with more depth surely needed in that area of the pitch after the problems the club had last season.

Things really fell apart for LFC without Virgil van Dijk, who missed much of the campaign, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also been quite injury prone down the years.

Ibrahima Konate made the move to Anfield this season and looks a promising talent, but one imagines Klopp will want more options, with Ginter perhaps seen as more reliable than the likes of Matip and Gomez.