Manchester City star Jack Grealish has been forced to move house after fans discovered the location of his swanky new pad.

The England international moved from Aston Villa to Man City in a £100million transfer deal this summer, but is already finding life at his new club a little stressful, it seems.

According to a report in the Sun, Grealish has decided to move due to concerns over his safety, with his girlfriend Sasha Attwood also affected.

The report claims that Sasha, who works as a model, received death threats during Grealish’s participation in Euro 2020 over the summer.

It’s not clear why Grealish and his partner are being targeted in this way, with sources adding that there’s also a lot of more harmless stuff like fans wanting autographs.

It does sound like a concern, however, so it’s a relief to hear Grealish has made moves to keep himself safe in these uncertain times.

Social media seems to have contributed to a worrying rise in abuse and other unacceptable behaviour, and it increasingly seems to be creeping into normal life as well.