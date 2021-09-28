Haaland out of squad for Dortmund v Sporting

Wonderkid Erling Haaland is not in the squad for Borussia Dortmund for his sides Champions League clash against Sporting CP.

Under normal circumstances, Haaland would have been a shoo-in to start for Dortmund in their second Champions League game, as they attempt to progress to the knockout stages from Group C.

However, Haaland suffered a muscle injury in training last Friday and subsequently missed his sides 1-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Haaland scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the opening game when they visited Turkish outfit Besiktas.

The 21-year-old is currently one of the hottest properties in world football, with several teams including giants such as Manchester United and Real Madrid after his signature.

Haaland has scored goals at an incredible rate in his young career, and many clubs want to take the gamble on him carrying on that type of form.

He has scored 68 times for Borussia Dortmund in just 67 appearances, with a further 19 assists to add to his tally. He also scored 29 times in 27 appearances for RB Salzburg before his move to Dortmund.

He has also kept this up this season, scoring 11 times from eight appearances in all competitions.