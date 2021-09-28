“I feel very good” – Manchester United ace discusses early loan stint with South American giant

Andreas Pereira never found a place at Manchester United, resulting in various loan stints but again, the midfielder couldn’t stick anywhere permanently.

The Brazil international has had loan spells with Granada, Valencia, and Lazio. However, none of those clubs decided to commit long-term to Pereira, who decided to try his luck outside of Europe for the 2021-22 season.

Now the 25-year-old has ventured to Flamengo as one of the Brazilian side’s marquee additions this summer.

Pereira arrives on loan, where he will play a significant role in helping the Rio de Janeiro-based club win a third consecutive league title and a second Copa Libertadores in three years.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Gustavo Henrique Dando Choque (via Bolavip), Pereira spoke about fitting in with the South America giant after a few matches under his belt with Flamengo.

“It’s really cool; I think we are doing everything that is necessary. The group is connected; Renato talks a lot with us, gives us all the information that we have to do on and off the field,” Pereira said.

“I have to thank everyone, the teacher, Marcos Braz, Bruno (Spindel), the president, everyone there who helps me in my daily life. I feel very good, not only me but my family too, so it makes a big difference.”

The midfielder has six appearances in all competitions so far, with one goal underneath his belt.