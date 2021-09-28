Football supporters are used to seeing players fall out on the pitch, normally as a result of a crude tackle that often threatens the livelihood of the player being scythed down.

When the intense nature of competition goes a little too far, it’s no wonder that there’s an associated fall-out.

Even an apology after the event doesn’t always cut the mustard, allowing feelings of resentment to fester.

Ryan Babel wasn’t necessarily known for holding back in the tackle or holding his tongue earlier in his career, and could be a divisive squad presence.

Perhaps that goes some way to explaining his latest outburst.

The former Liverpool player, now on loan at Ajax and at the end of his career, has released a single entitled Open Letter in which he disrespects his ex-Netherlands colleague, Ibrahim Afellay.

According to the Mirror, Babel raps: ‘Bro, I don’t know you from Barca, maybe more from PSV. Oh, now you’re an analyst? Hmm, so so.

‘Heard in the corridors you’re broke, bro. You call things and don’t think about them anymore bro code. But I understand if your career comes to a dead end.’

It seems as though whatever message Babel was trying to get through has been completely lost on the ex-Stoke City star.

“I’m honestly surprised by it,” he said to NOS, cited by the Mirror.

“I’ve only known him through the Dutch national team and he was always nice there. I don’t have anything bad to say about him really.”