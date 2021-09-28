Talks held: Arsenal have been negotiating winger transfer for weeks, now in pole position for deal

Arsenal reportedly look in a strong position to seal the transfer of Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga next summer.

The Ivory Coast international doesn’t look set to sign a new contract with Sassuolo, and it seems Arsenal have been in talks over signing him for the last few weeks, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Gunners are supposedly in pole position ahead of clubs like Atalanta and Sevilla, who have shown an interest in Boga before.

This could be a useful signing to give Mikel Arteta’s side a bit of a lift, with Willian recently leaving after a disappointing spell at the Emirates Stadium, while Nicolas Pepe has also been a bit of a flop.

Arsenal fans would surely welcome new faces in that area of the pitch, with Boga impressing in his time in Serie A, having previously failed to make the grade at Chelsea as a youngster.

The Blues have a bit of a habit of losing their best young players before giving them much of a chance in the first-team, and it came back to haunt them with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, who are now star players for their rivals.

Perhaps Boga could end up enjoying similar success if he ends up at Arsenal.