Juventus star set to miss Chelsea clash despite making an appearance in training

On paper, Chelsea vs Juventus should be one of the most exciting games of the season, but the Italian giants have had a poor start to the season and there will be an expectation for Chelsea to win this easily.

Juve did lose their obvious talisman in Cristiano Ronaldo but his departure should create chances for others to step up, and they might even become a stronger unit in time if everything goes to plan.

A report from Football-Italia has looked at the state of their squad ahead of the game tomorrow, and it appears that everybody apart from Aaron Ramsey will be fit for this one.

The Welshman will be familiar to Chelsea fans after his time with Arsenal, while he’s forever being linked with a return to the Premier League but he has played in four games so far this season so he would’ve been in contention to play if he was fit.

It’s even suggested that he took part in training today, but he’s struggling with muscle fatigue and simply won’t be risked for the game.

The other two teams in the group are Zenit and Malmo so it’s likely that both Chelsea and Juve will advance, but finishing top of the group is important and a win tomorrow night will go a long way to deciding who takes that top spot.