Barcelona unsure about rivalling Man United for transfer of Serie A star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United may reportedly have been given some encouraging news on their rumoured transfer pursuit of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international is heading towards the end of his contract at the San Siro, which is undoubtedly a blow for Milan as he’s been such a top performer for them for so many years.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are one of Kessie’s admirers, though they seem unsure about making him a top priority as they anticipate a lot of competition for his signature, which might make the deal complicated.

One of the other clubs in the running for Kessie might be Man Utd, according to a recent report from Calciomercato, with the Red Devils said to be considering both him and Tottenham misfit Tanguy Ndombele.

Franck Kessie’s AC Milan future is in doubt

This comes amid speculation over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford, as the France international is another big-name player heading towards being a free agent next summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United fan posts shocking conspiracy theory that Bruno wants Ole out
Euro 2020 and Copa America champions to face off in new match next summer
PSG vs Manchester City set to become most expensive match in football history

If Pogba does move on, Kessie could be an ideal signing to fill that void left by him in midfield, and it’ll surely be a boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. if Barcelona aren’t going to be in the running for his signature.

Don Balon add that Barca are looking at Paris Saint-Germain ace Ander Herrera, formerly of United, as another option in the middle of the park.

More Stories Ander Herrera Franck Kessie Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.