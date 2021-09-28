Barcelona unsure about rivalling Man United for transfer of Serie A star

Manchester United may reportedly have been given some encouraging news on their rumoured transfer pursuit of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international is heading towards the end of his contract at the San Siro, which is undoubtedly a blow for Milan as he’s been such a top performer for them for so many years.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are one of Kessie’s admirers, though they seem unsure about making him a top priority as they anticipate a lot of competition for his signature, which might make the deal complicated.

One of the other clubs in the running for Kessie might be Man Utd, according to a recent report from Calciomercato, with the Red Devils said to be considering both him and Tottenham misfit Tanguy Ndombele.

This comes amid speculation over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford, as the France international is another big-name player heading towards being a free agent next summer.

If Pogba does move on, Kessie could be an ideal signing to fill that void left by him in midfield, and it’ll surely be a boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. if Barcelona aren’t going to be in the running for his signature.

Don Balon add that Barca are looking at Paris Saint-Germain ace Ander Herrera, formerly of United, as another option in the middle of the park.