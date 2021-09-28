Leicester City identify Lazio midfielder as perfect midfield replacement

Following concerning reports that both Youri Tielemans and James Maddison are being linked with transfers away from the King Power Stadium, recent reports have claimed that should the Foxes lose one of their midfield stars, they have already identified an ideal replacement.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes.net, who claims Brendan Rodgers may look to move for Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto.

Alberto, 29, joined Lazio back in 2016 following a shrewd £3.6m move from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Since arriving in Italy’s top-flight, the talented attacking midfielder has gone on to become of European football’s most underappreciated players.

Having featured in 182 matches, in all competitions, the 29-year-old has directly contributed to an impressive 87 goals.

However, despite what has been a hugely successful half decade with the club, the Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move away in recent seasons.

Similarly, Leicester City is facing the prospect of losing at least one of their most influential players in the coming windows.

Tielemans is being linked with a move to La Liga, while Maddison continues to be linked with Arsenal.

However, should the club lose either Tielemans or Maddison, it has been noted they will look to capture the signature of Lazio’s Alberto, who clearly has a point to prove in the Premier League having been released by Liverpool five years ago.