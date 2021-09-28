Lionel Messi headlines Argentina’s call-ups for October World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Scaloni provided the list of 30 players that he’s calling up to the Argentina national team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. 

Following the Premier League withholding its players during the last set of qualifiers, it seems those who play in the UK will be able to suit up for Argentina without much issue.

Here’s the entire list of players representing La Albiceleste in October:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martínez, Juan Musso and Esteban Andrada.

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi. Juan Foyth, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Germán Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, and Marcos Acuña.

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodríguez, Nicolás Domínguez, and Alejandro Gómez.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Nicolás González, Lucas Alario, Ángel Correa, Paulo Dybala, Ángel Di María, Julián Álvarez, and Joaquín Correa

The three qualifying fixtures will occur between October 7th and October 14th, with the Argentine National Team visiting Paraguay in Asunción. Then they’ll be at home for the remaining two fixtures, welcoming Uruguay and Peru.

