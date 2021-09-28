Liverpool and England legend Roger Hunt dies aged 83

Tuesday afternoon brought the very sad news that former Liverpool and England legend, Roger Hunt, had died aged 83.

Hunt was a member of the 1966 World Cup winning squad and a prolific goalscorer for the Reds.

His total of 285 goals places him second in Liverpool’s all-time scorers list per the official Liverpool website, and the 244 that he scored in the league has still not been surpassed by anyone at the club.

Liverpool announced that Hunt passed away on Monday evening after a long illness.

He’ll be fondly remembered by the Reds faithful and those on the Kop, who christened him ‘Sir’ Roger because of his goalscoring exploits.

He joined the club at age 20 and spent over 11 years under the tutelage of Bill Shankly, during which time Liverpool won the FA Cup for the first time, a final in 1965 against Leeds United in which Hunt scored.

All of us at CaughtOffside offer our sincere condolences to Roger Hunt’s family and friends at this difficult time.