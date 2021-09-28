Liverpool fans have been hugely impressed by the form of youngster Curtis Jones tonight as he played a starring role in the Reds’ emphatic 5-1 away win over Porto.

Jones is still only 20 years of age but absolutely ran the show for Liverpool in Portugal tonight, and the club’s fans now seem convinced they’ve got a new star on their hands.

Liverpool supporters are taking to Twitter to single Jones out for praise, with some comparing him to legendary former midfielder Steven Gerrard, and a few even calling for him to win the Ballon d’Or!

Jones certainly deserves credit for his display this evening, particularly for the quality of his passing, such as for the assist on this Mohamed Salah goal.

With Georginio Wijnaldum leaving Anfield in the summer, Jones couldn’t have timed his improvement better, as he now truly looks ready to fill the void left by the Dutchman in the middle of the park.

See below for some of the excited comments from LFC fans after the win over Porto…

Curtis Jones for the Ballon d'Or — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) September 28, 2021

Proper performance that tonight! Curtis Jones unplayable 3 games on spin makes it look easy??? — Callum Revill (@_Rev19) September 28, 2021

Curtis Jones ?? — Ste Esky (@Ste_Esky) September 28, 2021

Curtis jones man of the match ?????? — mo (@myzermo786) September 28, 2021

Man of the Match is Curtis Jones. By a mile. What a performance. Starboy. — Scott (@RedsOrDead) September 28, 2021

Curtis Jones was immense. Showed we can have creativity in the midfield. MOTM ?#PORLIV pic.twitter.com/0hZPNr9sQ4 — Hendo????? (@Nazimrus) September 28, 2021

Curtis Jones is such a baller. ?

Bobby scoring two. ? — Nova (@daviesnova) September 28, 2021

don't want to overreact but Curtis Jones might be the greatest baller of all time — benny (@KenobiMBE) September 28, 2021

Curtis Jones unplayable tonight ?? — Dan Coad (@DanCoad8) September 28, 2021