“Baller”, “Unplayable” – These Liverpool fans wowed by surprise man of the match against Porto

Liverpool fans have been hugely impressed by the form of youngster Curtis Jones tonight as he played a starring role in the Reds’ emphatic 5-1 away win over Porto.

Jones is still only 20 years of age but absolutely ran the show for Liverpool in Portugal tonight, and the club’s fans now seem convinced they’ve got a new star on their hands.

Liverpool supporters are taking to Twitter to single Jones out for praise, with some comparing him to legendary former midfielder Steven Gerrard, and a few even calling for him to win the Ballon d’Or!

Jones certainly deserves credit for his display this evening, particularly for the quality of his passing, such as for the assist on this Mohamed Salah goal.

With Georginio Wijnaldum leaving Anfield in the summer, Jones couldn’t have timed his improvement better, as he now truly looks ready to fill the void left by the Dutchman in the middle of the park.

See below for some of the excited comments from LFC fans after the win over Porto…

