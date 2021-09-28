Liverpool set to take on Serie A giants in race to sign highly-rated midfielder

A standout performer for his country in this summer’s delayed Euros 2020 and a consistent performer for club side Sampdoria, attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard is quickly emerging as one of Europe’s hottest talents. Now, according to recent reports, in light of what has been an excellent breakthrough, several top clubs, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are set to all vie for the young Dane’s signature.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the attacking ace is wanted by domestic rivals Juventus and Inter Milan, as well as Premier League side Liverpool.

Damsgaard, 21, joined Sampdoria last summer following a modest £6m move from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Since arriving in Italy, the young midfielder has gone on to feature in 44 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to six goals, along the way.

However, despite being arguably his club’s most technically gifted players, as well as having three years left on his deal, it has been sensationally claimed that Damsgaard could be set for a bumper transfer.

Calciomercato claim Liverpool has now joined the race to secure the attacking midfielder’s signature but will face competition from both Juventus and Inter Milan – who are also both big admirers of the 21-year-old.