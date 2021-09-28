Liverpool set to take on Serie A giants in race to sign highly-rated midfielder

Liverpool FC
Posted by

A standout performer for his country in this summer’s delayed Euros 2020 and a consistent performer for club side Sampdoria, attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard is quickly emerging as one of Europe’s hottest talents. Now, according to recent reports, in light of what has been an excellent breakthrough, several top clubs, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are set to all vie for the young Dane’s signature.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the attacking ace is wanted by domestic rivals Juventus and Inter Milan, as well as Premier League side Liverpool.

Damsgaard, 21, joined Sampdoria last summer following a modest £6m move from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

MORE: Chelsea and Man City among clubs interested in prolific Napoli attacker

More Stories / Latest News
Roma keen on Spurs star as Jose Mourinho eyes midfield reinforcement
Barcelona unsure about rivalling Man United for transfer of Serie A star
Man United fan posts shocking conspiracy theory that Bruno wants Ole out

Since arriving in Italy, the young midfielder has gone on to feature in 44 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to six goals, along the way.

Mikkel Damsgaard (left) scored for Denmark against England in the semi-finals of this summer’s delayed Euros 2020.

However, despite being arguably his club’s most technically gifted players, as well as having three years left on his deal, it has been sensationally claimed that Damsgaard could be set for a bumper transfer.

Calciomercato claim Liverpool has now joined the race to secure the attacking midfielder’s signature but will face competition from both Juventus and Inter Milan – who are also both big admirers of the 21-year-old.

More Stories Mikkel Damsgaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.