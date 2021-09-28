Liverpool sending scouts to Man Utd vs Villarreal clash tomorrow as they consider winger transfer

Liverpool are reportedly set to send scouts to Old Trafford tomorrow night as they assess Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

The 24-year-old has caught the eye in his time in La Liga, and a report from Voetbal International claims that Liverpool are now keeping an eye on his progress ahead of a potential transfer deal.

The report states that the Reds have been impressed by Danjuma, and see the Netherlands international as a potential long-term replacement for Sadio Mane.

Danjuma will no doubt be extra keen to impress for Villarreal against Manchester United in tomorrow night’s big game, and that could be a worry for the Red Devils.

Arnaut Danjuma in action for Villarreal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost their opening group game to Young Boys and remain in poor form, so will be desperate to recover with a positive result tomorrow night.

United will no doubt need to contain Danjuma, and it will be interesting to see how that battle goes.

Liverpool fans may now have a reason to tune in to this game and get an idea about this potential signing and whether or not they like the look for him.

