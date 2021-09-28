No sooner has Jack Grealish become the most expensive transfer between two English clubs – Man City and Aston Villa doing the deal – than the pair of English heavyweights could be ready to trade blows in the transfer market yet again.

The £100m that Villa received for Grealish will arguably allow Dean Smith to mould the squad just as he wants it, however, the club might not be able to turn down the overtures for one of their highly-rated academy graduates.

City are sniffing around Jacob Ramsey according to Fichajes, a player that seems completely at home with the responsibility of keeping the ball in midfield and helping to consistently create attacking situations for the Villains.

Smith is unlikely to be too enamoured with City if a potential raid comes to fruition, particularly as Ramsey is just getting started in the Premier League.

However, if the price is right, and the player is happy to move, there’s little he or his board can do.

If nothing else, it once again evidences City’s strength in the transfer market, with no team safe from their financial might.