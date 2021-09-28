A Manchester United fan has called into talkSPORT to give two absolutely bizarre reasons for the club not to sack struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and replace him with Antonio Conte.

The Red Devils are on a poor run of form at the moment, and the fact that a big name like Conte is currently out of work will surely mean a lot of clubs take a look at him this season if their current head coaches run into trouble.

Still, watch below as this United supporter claimed he didn’t want Conte as he doubted how good the Italian tactician must be due to him currently being out of work…

? “I’d rather Ole over Conte.” ? “If Conte's such a good manager, why is he out of work right now?” This #MUFC fan explains why he thinks sacking Ole for Conte wouldn’t be a good decision for Man Utd to make pic.twitter.com/g8fJteEwWQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 28, 2021

Conte won the title with Inter Milan last season before deciding to move on, and it is surely only a matter of time before he lands himself another top job, so we think this fan is going to end up looking a bit silly here.

The supporter also questions if it’s a good idea changing managers in the middle of the season. Remember when Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard and brought in Thomas Tuchel in January? How did that work out for them?