Shockingly, one Manchester United has taken to popular social media platform TikTok to provide a theory that midfielder Bruno Fernandes missed a last-minute penalty against Aston Villa in an attempt to get manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the sack.

The Red Devils hosted Villa at Old Trafford last weekend and despite sitting joint second in the Premier League table, Solskjaer’s side was unable to improve their position as they ended up falling to a 1-0 defeat.

United was handed a golden opportunity to salvage a point though – after being awarded a late spot-kick, the responsibility fell on the shoulders of midfielder Fernandes who stepped up.

The Portugal international has scored 21 previous spot-kicks for United, however, last weekend saw the midfielder blast his effort way over the crossbar, leaving some fans wondering why on earth he’d opt for such a bullish technique.

Well, according to TikTok user RedDevilArmy21, the midfielder intended to miss the penalty in order to heap the pressure on Solskjaer.

Take a look at the clip below and decide for yourself.