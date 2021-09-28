The future of Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland, continues to make headlines, with the youngster seemingly having the pick of Europe’s top clubs when he decides the time is right to leave his current employers.

Haaland’s incredible scoring ratio since bursting onto the scene a couple of season’s ago has made him the hottest property in the top five leagues, and any club lucky enough to secure him will be guaranteed goals.

Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been rumoured to be monitoring the situation at the very least, with the Liverpool ECHO detailing the Reds interest.

However, all three appear destined for disappointment if the latest words from Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, are to be taken literally.

“He is an independent personality. Anyway, at some point he will play for one of the best clubs in the world. , although he is already playing in one of the best clubs in the world,” Watzke was quoted as saying on Sport1, cited by AS.

“But I know, of course, that Real Madrid seduces him.”

With Kylian Mbappe also believed to favour a move to Los Blancos, Florentino Perez would be able to boast the best front line in Europe if Haaland decided to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, given that the excellent Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior will still be in situ.