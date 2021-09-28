Man United willing to sell attacker for £47m as Borussia Dortmund circle

Desperately out of form and losing the support of large sections of fans, Manchester United’s Anthony Martial needs a change of scenery and according to recent reports, he could be heading to Germany’s top-flight.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport 1, who claims the French striker is on Dortmund’s replacement list should star striker Erling Haaland opt to depart the club in the near future.

Martial, 25, joined the Red Devils in 2015 following a famous £54m move from French side Monaco.

Despite kicking life at Old Trafford off with a bang following a debut goal against fierce-rivals Liverpool, the France international’s form in recent seasons has waned.

Having failed to score in six appearances since the start of the new 2021-22 season and with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Amad and Anthony Elanga all vying for two wide positions and Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo top picks for the striker’s role, Martial’s time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be coming to an end.

One club understood to be open to the idea of offering the 25-year-old an escape from his Old Trafford nightmare is Dortmund, who themselves may be forced to switch up their attacking options.

Star striker Haaland is widely expected to move on in the near future, with all Europe’s big boys understandably interested and Sport 1 believe that if and when the Norweigan moves on, Martial could move the other way.

It has also been noted that the Red Devils would allow the French attacker to join Dortmund so long as the German side cough up between £43m – £47m.