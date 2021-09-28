It appears as though Manchester United might finally have run out of patience with West Ham over their long-running pursuit of midfielder, Declan Rice.

The England international, captain of his side at just 22 years of age, is thought to be valued at £90m by the Hammers, however, it’s believed that this isn’t a price which the Red Devils want to pay.

Though the party line from the east Londoners is that Rice isn’t for sale, the fact remains that they’ve always been a selling club and £90m will go a long way.

According to the Daily Star, however, that ship looks to have sailed, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turning his attentions to Rice’s England colleague, Kalvin Phillips.

It’s expected that Leeds will fight tooth and nail to keep hold of a player that’s been a driving force for them over the last few seasons albeit the pull of a switch to Old Trafford may appeal to the player.

He’s unlikely to come cheap but will almost certainly not be anywhere close to what West Ham are asking for Rice, and the player the Red Devils would be getting is arguably the equal of his contemporary.