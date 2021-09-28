Mauricio Pochettino has played down any talk of a bust-up between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

PSG are preparing for their biggest challenge of the season so far as they look to prove their might against Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Ligue 1 giants have strengthened significantly over the summer, adding the likes of Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But there have been plenty of teams across the years who have looked strong on paper only to falter on the pitch.

And it’s for that reason why games like the one against Man City this evening are so important for PSG as they look to prove themselves as genuine Champions League contenders.

Though, they haven’t had the ideal build-up amid talk of a bust-up between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Mbappe was reportedly spotted complaining about service from Neymar after coming off during the weekend’s win over Montpellier.

But if you ask manager Pochettino, the incident was nothing to be concerned about and little more than two top players being competitive.

“They (Mbappe and Neymar) are fantastic guys,” said Pochettino in his pre-match press conference, as covered by the Evening Standard. “These things happen.