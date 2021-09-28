Video: Neymar produces outrageous piece of skill for PSG vs Manchester City

Neymar has produced a sublime moment of flair and skill for Paris Saint-Germain in tonight’s big Champions League clash against Manchester City.

The Brazil international is well known for being one of the game’s great show-boaters, and fair play to him if he’s skilful enough to pull it off!

Watch the video clip below as Neymar produced a rainbow flick to lift the ball over the head of his opponent, though on this occasion it didn’t really lead to anything…

Neymar giving the ball away with style pic.twitter.com/QtgUevd6pH — My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) September 28, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

PSG are 1-0 up at the time of writing, with Idrissa Gueye scoring the opener for the Ligue 1 giants.