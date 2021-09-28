It’s only been three games, but the manner of Arsenal’s performance against Tottenham in the north London derby would suggest that the Gunners’ young side have turned the corner under Mikel Arteta.

The hosts were fluid, direct and on the front foot throughout Sunday afternoon’s match, and the Spaniard’s demeanour at the end of 90 minutes showed exactly what the result meant to him and his backroom staff.

His methods appear to have been questioned by the faithful after a poor start and an awful 2020/21 campaign, but Arteta has remained strong and resolute in his belief that things would change.

If they’re able to continue replicating their current form, it could yet be a great season for the Gunners.

Arsenal’s young stars are all performing at the moment, and another highly-rated 22-year-old could soon be added to their ranks.

According to Voetbal24, cited by the Mirror, Club Brugge star, Noa Lang, is keen on a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

AC Milan will put the cat amongst the pigeons with an expected bid should the Belgian outfit indicate that they’re willing to do business, but Arsenal are in the box seat.