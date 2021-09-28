Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to claims he has to win a trophy this season or next to keep his job.

The former Reds striker is yet to win a trophy during his time in charge at Old Trafford, coming up short in the Premier League and Europa League last season after finishing second in both.

Last season represented a significant step forward for United, despite their lack of silverware, but there is added pressure this season.

The Reds have invested significantly in their squad, signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

And with such investment comes a renewed expectation of results, something Solskjaer hasn’t yet dealt with at Old Trafford as a manager.

It hasn’t gone too well so far this season, United winning just one of their last four and losing their Champions League opener with Young Boys.

They were also defeated by Aston Villa in the Premier League over the weekend, and after that game, former United star turned pundit Gary Neville suggested Solskjaer has to win a trophy this season or next to keep his job.

On the back of that, Solskjaer was asked to respond during his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Villarreal on Wednesday night.

MORE: Emery sends clear message to Man Utd ahead of Villarreal clash

“That pressure is a privilege,” he said. “To work in this environment, you have to embrace that pressure. If he says it is this season or next, I have got to say, yes, I have been backed.

“The progress and the process has worked well. The backing I have got seems that we are sticking to that plan, but we are here to win, to get up there.

“We have improved, expectations have improved, so I am here to win. Don’t think twice about that. Gary knows that and I speak to him as well. We have an obligation to win and in a certain style of play.”