Positive news for Arsenal as contract talks with star expected to take place soon

For years Arsenal have had problems where their best players have contracts that are due to run out too quickly, while they’ve also been tied into some long-term deals with players who simply weren’t worth the money.

It does look like they’re making attempts to rectify that going forward, and it would greatly help their rebuilding efforts if the best players are tied down for years and any sales would only be made because an offer was too good to refuse rather than being forced into letting someone go.

Bukayo Saka has been a shining light throughout the struggles under Mikel Arteta as he’s blossomed into a reliable player who simply needs to start when he’s fit, and a report from Football.London has indicated that new contract talks are going to start soon.

The article contained a Q+A with Chris Wheatley regarding several matters, and the question of Saka’s contract was brought up as he only has two years left on his existing one.

Wheatley responded to say that he believes the player is happy at the club and talks over a new deal are expected to start soon, so there’s no real sign that there would be any major issues in reaching an agreement over that new contract.

It’s also worth saying that a player of his calibre will attract interest from every top club if there’s even the slightest hint of his contract running down, so it makes sense for everyone to get it sorted out fairly soon.