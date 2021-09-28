Tonight’s Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City is set to become the most expensive match in the history of football.

The two clubs face off in the second week of the Champions League, and will both be seeking victory in their bid to help them achieve glory in the competition, something that has eluded them so far.

According to Football For All on Twitter, the two teams squad values are astronomical in size.

French Champions PSG have bolstered their ranks with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi, and now host a squad that values a whopping €997.5 million.

But even Manchester City can boast a higher squad value than this, with over €1005million in market value at their disposal.

You can see the figures below.

??? | NEW: Tonight’s match between PSG and Man City will be the most expensive match in football history (squad value) PSG – €997.25 million

Man City – €1005 million Via @Transfermarkt — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) September 28, 2021

There is no doubt that the assortment of riches on display tonight are a testament to the two clubs owners vast expanses of wealth, with City owner Sheikh Mansour said to be worth over $21 billion. Meanwhile his counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to be worth $8 billion.

The two squads alone are worth more than €2 billion and this is no doubt part of the goal to win football’s most illustrious club competition.

But regardless of the money spent, the two teams should put on a great display tonight.

With the likes of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar facing off with Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez this should be an entertaining contest between two excellent sides.