Everton have enjoyed a great start to the 2021/22 Premier League season, and though the current table shows them in sixth position, they’re just a point off of Merseyside rivals, Liverpool, in top spot.

Having lost just once in the league, the narrative surrounding Rafael Benitez has changed considerably, and the Spaniard is continuing to do his upmost to bring the glory years back for the Toffees.

To that end, Benitez is seeking to plunder one of his old clubs for two loan signings in the winter window.

Real Madrid are flying high in La Liga but could be willing to do business in January.

MORE: Liverpool’s three new captains

According to Defensa Central, Isco and Luka Jovic are being targeted and, were Everton to be successful in their approach, the pair would add significant depth in the midfield and attacking areas.

Given how far from the first-team picture at the Santiago Bernabeu Jovic seems to be, it’s almost certain he would jump at the chance to reignite his career elsewhere.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham set to cash in on Declan Rice at the end of the 2021/22 campaign Manchester United abandon Declan Rice pursuit in favour of his England colleague Barcelona so desperate for de Ligt they are prepared to sanction incredible player exchange

Isco has enjoyed a little more prominence since Carlo Ancelotti returned, though he too could benefit from a half season of regular football.