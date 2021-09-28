Champions League debutants FC Sheriff have caused one of the upsets of the season already as they beat Real Madrid 2-1.

Sheriff is a brand new team to the competition this season and found themselves with what looked like a tough group, with Italian giants Inter Milan and European royalty Real Madrid sharing the group with them.

However, after winning 2-0 in their opening fixture to Shakhtar Donetsk, the Moldovan side sat joint top with Real Madrid in Group D.

But after tonight’s performance, they are now three points clear of Madrid as they have upset the apple cart by winning back to back games.

Sheriff took the lead in the first half, only for Madrid to equalise via a Karim Benzema penalty in the 65th minute, but Sheriff held firm and found a winner at the death as Sebastian Thill blasted the ball home from outside the area into the top left-hand corner. A goal of the season contender.

Twitter was understandably in uproar at the result.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

The Sheriff has shot down Real Madrid….in Madrid. ? — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) September 28, 2021

SHERIFF ARE YOU KIDDING ME ? — Jack Collins (@jackjcollins) September 28, 2021

SHERIFF PLAYING FOOTBALL MANAGER IN REAL LIFE — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) September 28, 2021

Of all the storylines tonight, Sheriff beating Madrid at the Bernabeu has to be the biggest. What a moment. If you needed another reminder as to why the Super League should never happen as currently constructed, this is it. Have to earn it. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 28, 2021

We said Sebastien Thill was dreaming big!#ucl https://t.co/lHWANZu9Gd — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 28, 2021

Only teams to have beaten a Real Madrid side managed by Carlo Ancelotti in the UCL ?? Borussia Dortmund

?? Schalke 04

?? Juventus

?? FC Sheriff Tiraspol This is the first group stage game he's lost in charge of Los Blancos. ?#UCL — William Hill (@WilliamHill) September 28, 2021

September 2020: Sheriff Tiraspol eliminated from Europe by Dundalk. September 2021: Sheriff Tiraspol win at Real Madrid to continue their 100 percent winning record. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) September 28, 2021

Sheriff Tiraspol FC have just beaten Real Madrid away from home. Remember the European Super League? LOL — HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 28, 2021