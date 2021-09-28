“Remember the European Super League?” – Best reaction as Real Madrid are stunned at home to FC Sheriff

Champions League debutants FC Sheriff have caused one of the upsets of the season already as they beat Real Madrid 2-1.

Sheriff is a brand new team to the competition this season and found themselves with what looked like a tough group, with Italian giants Inter Milan and European royalty Real Madrid sharing the group with them.

However, after winning 2-0 in their opening fixture to Shakhtar Donetsk, the Moldovan side sat joint top with Real Madrid in Group D.

But after tonight’s performance, they are now three points clear of Madrid as they have upset the apple cart by winning back to back games.

Sheriff took the lead in the first half, only for Madrid to equalise via a Karim Benzema penalty in the 65th minute, but Sheriff held firm and found a winner at the death as Sebastian Thill blasted the ball home from outside the area into the top left-hand corner. A goal of the season contender.

Twitter was understandably in uproar at the result.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

