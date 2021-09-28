Report claims Arsenal loanee has become a problem yet again as multiple players are fed up of him already

There are plenty of quality players in football who can cause issues behind the scenes and it can affect the team occasionally, but as long as they perform well on the pitch then it’s not usually a massive problem.

That’s not quite the case for Matteo Guendouzi as he’s yet to fully live up to that early potential, while he was also sidelined at Arsenal after falling out with Mikel Arteta who decided there was no way back.

He was sent on loan to Marseille this season and initially, it looked like everything was going well, but a report from L’Equipe via Footradio has suggested he’s fallen out with several teammates.

It appears the biggest issue is his complete inability to take responsibility for anything that he does wrong, so the other players are fed up of him trying to blame them and there was a recent flashpoint on the pitch with Gerson.

It’s even suggested that others are fed up of him getting down on his knees and asking God for some help when he takes a bad touch in training, so if that’s true then it does give an insight into his mindset of never taking the blame.

At this point it’s not clear how deep the rift is or how much of a crisis this could cause, but it’s unlikely to come as a shock to anybody.