Back in the 1970s, Rodney Marsh was one of the best and most popular players in the old First Division.

A star for Man City and latterly Fulham, where he coincided with the late George Best, Marsh was as famous for his escapades off the pitch as his actions and goals on it.

Football was not the game it is today with professionalism from many players sorely lacking.

Drinking appeared to be a favourite pastime, so it makes Marsh’s recent outburst a little hypocritical.

A recent fan-led review from Tracey Crouch has indicated that supporters having alcohol in their seats is something that should be trialled and, hopefully, reintroduced at grounds.

MORE: Liverpool’s three new captains

At present, alcohol can only be consumed in the concourse area before the match, at half-time and after the game.

The current rules have worked well for years and Marsh sees no reason whatsoever to change them.

More Stories / Latest News Unai Emery sends clear message to Man Utd ahead of crucial Champions League clash Mauricio Pochettino issues verdict on Mbappe’s Neymar outburst ahead of PSG vs Man City Man United on the verge of another unwanted record under Solskjaer’s stewardship

“Football fans are nutcases. Football fans are lunatics,” Marsh said on his Sirius XM show, cited by the Daily Star, when asked why he was against the new proposals.

“You take six thousand people in an area with no seating just bumping up against each other drinking while they are standing, you will have enormous problems and you will have a tragedy, I am telling you that.

“No it is not [safe]. Next thing the beer gets spilt onto somebody and oh dear oh dear.”