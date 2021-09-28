Roma keen on Spurs star as Jose Mourinho eyes midfield reinforcement

According to recent reports, Italian side Roma is monitoring the situation of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndomble, who is understood to be a target for manager Jose Mourinho as he looks to add quality to his underperforming midfield.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims Mourinho is a big admirer for Ndombele, whom he knows well from his previous stint managing the London-based club.

Ndombele, 24, only joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 following a £54m move from French side Lyon.

However, despite arriving in the country’s capital tipped to become one of the division’s most commanding midfielders, the Frenchman’s time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has so far failed to live up to earlier hype.

Having featured in 79 matches, in all competitions, Ndombele, who has scored just nine goals and experienced large dips in form, has seen his starting place come under threat.

The midfielder’s ongoing woes in London have reportedly prompted former manager Mourinho to sit up and take notice.

Calciomercato claim the Portuguese manager is targeting a new midfielder to bring in as the players currently at his disposal fail to meet the tactician’s expectations.