Video: Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool the lead vs Porto after great play by Curtis Jones

Liverpool FC
Mohamed Salah had an easy finish as he bundled home from close range to make it 1-0 to Liverpool away to Porto in tonight’s Champions League clash.

Watch below as the Egypt international makes sure he’s in the right place at the right time to find the back of the net after great work by Curtis Jones, who showed slick footwork and a powerful short that was parried away before falling into the path of Salah…

Liverpool have a good recent record against Porto and they’ve made the best possible start to this evening’s match.

