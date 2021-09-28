Video: Mohamed Salah makes it 3-0 to Liverpool vs Porto after quality assist from Curtis Jones

Mohamed Salah has his second goal and Liverpool’s third goal of the night against Porto.

The Egypt international is on fire for the Reds right now, and slotted in well after being brilliantly played in by promising young midfielder Curtis Jones, who looks to be having a great game in Portugal tonight.

Watch below for the goal from Salah, which surely puts this game to bed and gives Liverpool another important three points…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Liverpool beat AC Milan in their opening game and look to be heading from six points out of six in this extremely close-looking group.

