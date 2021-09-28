Video: Mohamed Salah makes it 3-0 to Liverpool vs Porto after quality assist from Curtis Jones

Mohamed Salah has his second goal and Liverpool’s third goal of the night against Porto.

The Egypt international is on fire for the Reds right now, and slotted in well after being brilliantly played in by promising young midfielder Curtis Jones, who looks to be having a great game in Portugal tonight.

Watch below for the goal from Salah, which surely puts this game to bed and gives Liverpool another important three points…

Another goal for Mo Salah this evening! ??? He's now the second-highest scoring African in the #UCL behind Didier Drogba! ? Will he reach the summit? pic.twitter.com/tUyiZBK2ik — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 28, 2021

pic.twitter.com/7jM1rGY9E9 — Ronard Addo (@ronard_addo) September 28, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Liverpool beat AC Milan in their opening game and look to be heading from six points out of six in this extremely close-looking group.