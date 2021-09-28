(Photos) Man United legend Paul Scholes spotted topping up with petrol on roadside

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has been spotted topping up on petrol on the side of the road amid the UK fuel crisis.

There has been panic buying of petrol all across the country amid fears of shortages, with cars spotted forming lengthy queues to fill up, and some trying to beat the crowds by arriving at crazy hours for fuel.

Scholes seems to have had a spare supply, which proved handy here as he stopped on the side of the road to fill up his car…

Scholes’ daughter mocked him on social media, saying he can no longer have a go at her for not having enough petrol in the tank.

A mystery man could be spotted handing Scholes a can of petrol.