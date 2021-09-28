Tensions rise at PSG as Mbappe spotted fuming from bench at teammate

Despite having arguably one of the most prolific attacking front lines in world football, things don’t appear to be going well at Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

The nine-time French champions were most recently in action against Montpellier and despite claiming a 2-0 victory on Saturday, manager Mauricio Pochettino may now have to find a way to win over star attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Having both been named in their manager’s starting line-up, after failing to get on the scoresheet, Pochettino opted to bring Mbappe off during the game’s 88th minute.

However, following the brief introduction of fellow attacker Julian Draxler, Paris-Saint Germain quickly saw their lead doubled after the German teamed up with Neymar to add their side’s second.

Pictured on the sidelines speaking to teammate Idrissa Gueye (as reported by AS), Mbappe appeared to have said: “That ‘clochard’ never happens to me.”

As noted by the Spanish outlet – ‘Clochar’ literally translates to ‘homeless’ or ‘vagabond’ and is also used in colloquial slang as a derogatory way of saying ‘clown’.

Mbappe was referring to Neymar, who assisted Draxler, but failed to offer the Frenchman the same kind of service moments before he was substituted off.

These shocking reports come at the same time Mbappe continues to be linked with a stunning switch to La Liga side Real Madrid.

Undoubtedly, the weekend’s tension between Mbappe and Neymar will prompt Los Blancos to lick their lips in anticipation of a remarkable summer transfer – something they failed to achieve earlier this year.