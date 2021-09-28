As the row over who should’ve taken Manchester United’s penalty against Aston Villa escalates, former footballing legends, Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry, threw their weight behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision.

Given how well he’s played since his return to Old Trafford, and the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo barely misses from the spot, popular opinion suggested that he should’ve been the one to step up.

As it turned out, Bruno Fernandes, United’s regular penalty taker since joining the club, was handed the responsibility, and promptly skied his effort well over the bar.

MORE: Liverpool’s three new captains

That’s led to questions as to whether Solskjaer had made the right decision, with Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher believing that he did.

“I do personally,” he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, cited by the Mirror.

“Because Ronaldo’s such a big name there’s talk of him taking the next one. Do you think that should happen or do you think that’s fair considering Bruno’s record?”

More Stories / Latest News Klopp hit with huge squad related issue ahead of Man City test for Liverpool Man City are ready to upset Aston Villa again with bid for their newest star Video: Simon Jordan not convinced that Man City result was a defining one

Fellow pundit and former Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry also agreed.

“Whatever Solskjaer said is right,” he added.

“We’ll debate it, whatever it is, but whatever the manager says, goes. Ronaldo or not.”

It remains to be seen whether the Norwegian decides that spot-kick duties should be shared in future.