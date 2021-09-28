Two leading candidates to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle include Italian icon

According to recent reports, there are two leading candidates to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

Despite the Magpies’ poor start to the new 2021-22 season, which sees them winless after six Premier League matches, manager Bruce’s job is understood to be under no ‘immediate’ threat.

However, should the side’s dire results continue further into the season then there is, of course, a chance the club’s hierarchy will opt to relieve the Englishman of his duties.

Two names heavily linked with replacing the 60-year-old are former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and Italian tough-guy Gennaro Gattuso.

According to Newcastle World journalist Liam Kennedy, Howe is keen on taking on from Bruce and would likely throw his name into the mix should the club decide to move in a different direction.

Elsewhere, reports in Italy have recently suggested that Gattuso, who was linked with the Spurs job earlier this summer, is also on the Magpies’ potential managerial replacement list.