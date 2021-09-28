(Video) Astonishing scenes as double goal line scramble sees Man City miss sitter vs. PSG

Manchester City
Pep Guardiola cannot believe his Manchester City side have not equalised against Paris-Saint Germain.

Having fallen behind to an Idrissa Gueye strike after just eight minutes, the Premier League champions knew that they would have to up their game if they’re to reclaim their place at the top of Group A’s table.

Following an attack by Kevin De Bruyne, who put a delicious cross into the PSG’s box, somehow, despite a double goal-line scramble, the Citizens were unable to put the ball into the back of the net, despite Bernando Silva being odds-on-favourite to score.

Remarkable.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

