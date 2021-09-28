(Video) Idrissa Gueye smashes PSG into early lead vs. Man City after Neymar fluffs lines

Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted with how his Paris-Saint Germain side has started their Champions League group game against Premier League title holders Manchester City.

Coming into Tuesday night’s star-studded match, Paris-Saint Germain would have been desperate to start quickly as they look to improve upon their opening draw against Club Brugge.

The game’s deadlock has been broken after just eight minutes after midfielder Idrissa Gueye smashed his side into a 1-0 lead following a missed kick from Neymar.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+