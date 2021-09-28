(Video) Lionel Messi scores first PSG goal with stunner vs. Man City

Footballing great Lionel Messi has finally opened his Paris-Saint Germain account following a stunning effort against Manchester City in Tuesday night’s Champions League group game.

Prior to Tuesday night, the Argentine superstar had featured in three matches, failing to score on all occasions.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Matthijs de Ligt’s future amid Chelsea transfer links

However, a midweek European blockbuster at the Parc des Princes has seen the former Barcelona attacker roll back the years with a truly sublime goal.

MESSI AND MBAPPE COMBINE FOR A BEAUTIFUL GOAL! It was a matter of time before they clicked, and it was worth the wait ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/5scpcQw1ty — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 28, 2021

Messi’s goal now sees Paris-Saint Germain double their lead against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.