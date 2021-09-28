(Video) Lionel Messi scores first PSG goal with stunner vs. Man City

Footballing great Lionel Messi has finally opened his Paris-Saint Germain account following a stunning effort against Manchester City in Tuesday night’s Champions League group game.

Prior to Tuesday night, the Argentine superstar had featured in three matches, failing to score on all occasions.

However, a midweek European blockbuster at the Parc des Princes has seen the former Barcelona attacker roll back the years with a truly sublime goal.

Messi’s goal now sees Paris-Saint Germain double their lead against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.

