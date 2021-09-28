(Video) Rafael Leao drilled strike gifts AC Milan lead vs. Atletico Madrid

AC Milan has taken the lead in their Champions League group game against La Liga title holders Atletico Madrid.

The Rossoneri, who would have come into Tuesday’s match looking to claim their first points following an unfortunate 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in their opening fixture, could not have got off to a better start.

After picking up the ball just inside Atletico Madrid’s box, attacker Rafael Leao decided to unleash a low, drilled strike that beat the usually reliable Jan Oblak.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports