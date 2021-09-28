(Video) Sadio Mane doubles Liverpool lead vs. Porto thanks to exquisite James Milner cross

Jurgen Klopp will be absolutley delighted with what he has seen, so far, during Liverpool’s first-half against Porto in Tuesday night’s second round of Champions League group fixtures.

Looking to go two-for-two in Group B, the Reds could not have hoped for a better first 45-minutes.

Following an earlier strike from wide-attacker Mo Salah, Liverpool has doubled their lead just shy of the half-time interval, thanks to a Sadio Mane tap in, courtesy of a superb ball in from veteran James Milner.

Pictures courtesy of Polsat Sport Premium

