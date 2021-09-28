(Video) Sheriff silence Santiago Bernabeu as midfielder unleashes 89th minute rocket

If there were any doubts about which goal is the pick of the bunch from Tuesday’s Champions League group matches – there isn’t anymore.

Sheriff’s Sebastien Thill has absolutely rocketed his side into an unbelievable lead against none other than La Liga giants Real Madrid.

MORE: (Video) Lionel Messi scores first PSG goal with stunner vs. Man City

Having taken the lead in the game’s first half, Sheriff were pegged back during the second 45-minutes thanks to a Karim Benzema penalty.

However, with just minutes left of the game, Thill, who saw the ball drop kindly to him on the edge of the area unleashed a stunning effort to beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Pictures courtesy of Liga de Campeones