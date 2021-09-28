(Video) Sheriff silence Santiago Bernabeu as midfielder unleashes 89th minute rocket

Champions League
If there were any doubts about which goal is the pick of the bunch from Tuesday’s Champions League group matches – there isn’t anymore.

Sheriff’s Sebastien Thill has absolutely rocketed his side into an unbelievable lead against none other than La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Having taken the lead in the game’s first half, Sheriff were pegged back during the second 45-minutes thanks to a Karim Benzema penalty.

However, with just minutes left of the game, Thill, who saw the ball drop kindly to him on the edge of the area unleashed a stunning effort to beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Pictures courtesy of Liga de Campeones

