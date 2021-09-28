Video: Simon Jordan not convinced that Man City result was a defining one

Pep Guardiola’s Man City side put on a masterclass against Chelsea at the weekend, with the Blues completely moribund as an attacking force despite the game being at Stamford Bridge.

Had the visitors taken their chances, the win might’ve been much more emphatic, with Thomas Tuchel’s stars forced to retreat throughout the 90 minutes as City passed them to death.

For many, that will have been seen as a passing of the baton back to City as the popular view before the game was that Chelsea were almost nailed on for the title.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan thinks they may still be, given that he doesn’t see the result as season-defining at this early stage.