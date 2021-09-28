Given West Ham’s history of selling their best players, it’s no real surprise to understand that they’re willing to cash in on captain, Declan Rice, at the end of this season.

The England international is clearly their most saleable asset, and with the Hammers wanting in the region of £90m for his services, that would sustain the squad as well as give David Moyes the opportunity of significantly adding to it.

Football Insider quote a West Ham source as telling them that Rice needs to be moved on because of his recent refusal to sign a new deal with the east Londoners.

With Mark Noble retiring at the end of the 2021/22 campaign too, the Hammers midfield could look an awful lot different come the start of next season.

Supporters of the club are unlikely to be impressed by the news that yet another of their stars will depart, whilst acknowledging that Rice has been a loyal servant and has never demanded a move away despite reported interest from Man United and Chelsea.

Should an excellent West Ham team make the Champions League for the first time ever, it will be interesting to see if the club still look to sell or try to persuade Rice to stay put.