According to recent reports, David Moyes’ West Ham United are set to make a decision on whether or not to pursue Genk striker Paul Onuachu once the two sides face each other in the Europa League next month.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport Voetbal Magazine, who claims the commanding forward could be heading to London in the near future.

Onuachu, 27, joined Genk in 2019 following a £5.4m move from Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Since arriving in Belgium, the Nigerian-born striker, who stands at a whopping 6ft 7in tall, has been in excellent form.

Having featured in 81 matches, in all competitions, the 27-year-old has already racked up a hugely impressive 56 goals and seven assists.

With Genk set to play West Ham in the Europa League next month, according to Sport Voetbal, the Hammers, who are big admirers could look to launch a January transfer approach – so long as the player continues to impress.

The Hammers were heavily linked with a move for Onuachu earlier in the summer (All Nigeria Soccer and Voetbal Belgie), however, after it was claimed Genk wanted as much as £25m in exchange for the striker, a move failed to materialise.

That could all be set to change come the winter window though – Let us know in the comments if you think Onuachu would be a hit at West Ham.