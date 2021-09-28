West Ham open talks with Juventus for transfer of potential Rice replacement

Although he is understood to no longer be a target for Manchester United, West Ham United’s Declan Rice is still being heavily linked with a big-money move away from London. However, seemingly plotting to fill the massive void the young skipper would leave, should he opt to depart, according to recent reports, the Hammers’ recruitment team have already identified the perfect long-term replacement.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the London-based club are keen to lure Weston McKennie from Serie A giants Juventus.

McKennie, 23, only joined Juventus during the summer of 2020, initially on loan from Schalke, before making his switch permanent earlier this summer in a deal worth £18.5m.

Since joining ‘The Old Lady’, the USA-born midfielder has gone on to feature in 51 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to nine goals, along the way.

However, despite performing well since his move from the relegation stricken Schalke, according to Football Insider, Juventus’ hierarchy is open to sanctioning a sale.

One club understood to be strongly interested is West Ham, who by all accounts, have already held initial talks with the Italian side.

